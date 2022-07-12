Bersatu Information Chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said his contract of service had expired on June 17 and it was not extended. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JITRA, July 12 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan today confirmed that he is no longer chairman of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

He said his contract of service had expired on June 17 and it was not extended.

“I am quite proud of the record that I have achieved as chairman for four years.

“We were focusing on a long-term solution to the debt problem of young people and the solution is to encourage savings,” he told reporters at the Aidiladha sacrificial ceremony in Kampung Machang, Tunjang here.

He said when he took over as PTPTN chairman, the corporation’s annual deposit collection was around RM700 million and after four years, the collection reached RM4 billion a year.

Wan Saiful was appointed as PTPTN chairman on June 18, 2018. — Bernama