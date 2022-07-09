Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said what was more important was to look at the existing aspects of law enforcement. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, July 9 — There is no need to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the floods and water surge phenomenon that hit several villages in Baling, Kedah on Monday, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said what was more important was to look at the existing aspects of law enforcement.

An RCI does not have specific powers but only able to submit proposals for government consideration, he said.

“RCI does not have the power to arrest (the offenders) but only make recommendations and their investigation will usually take six to seven months and the report will be tabled in the Parliament.

“Finally, the report will return to the Cabinet ministers for them to choose which proposals they want to implement,” he told reporters after the symbolic presentation of cows for the Aidiladha sacrificial slaughter for the Santubong parliamentary constituency here today.

The 4pm disaster claimed three lives while more than 1,400 residents had to be evacuated to three relief centres.

Meanwhile, commenting on the proposal for a special parliamentary session to discuss the issue of the price of goods, Wan Junaidi said it was not necessary.

He explained that this was because the Dewan Rakyat session would begin on July 18 and members of parliament could submit any motion during the sitting. —Bernama