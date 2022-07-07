The RMAF in a statement today stated that during the exercise, its aircraft would conduct low-altitude tactical flights in several areas around Tawau, Semporna and Lahad Datu in Sabah from July 12 to 21. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will hold operational and preparedness training in several areas around Tawau, Semporna and Lahad Datu in Sabah from July 12 to 21.

The RMAF in a statement today stated that during the exercise, its aircraft would conduct low-altitude tactical flights in the specified areas.

“The exercise is aimed at assessing the efficiency of the RMAF crew as well as testing the preparedness level of the RMAF assets to ensure operations are implemented more effectively,” read the statement.

The public is advised not to be anxious and worried if they see RMAF planes flying at low altitudes during the training period. — Bernama