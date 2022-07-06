Residents clean up their homes after the floods that hit following yesterday’s downpour, in Kampung Iboi, Kupang in Baling July 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has mobilised all its agencies through ‘Op Bantu Baling’ to coordinate assistance and rescue operations for flood victims in Baling, Kedah.

Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the operation was led by Kedah police chief CP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad involving various agencies under the Home Ministry including the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Immigration Department, National Registration Department, National Anti-Drug Agency and Prisons Department.

He said 164 police personnel had been deployed and a total of 44 police vehicles and emergency equipment were sent to the disaster location, including four boats, eight lorries and three four-wheel-drive vehicles.

“A total of 46 Rela volunteers have also been deployed to help flood victims in the affected areas and assigned to temporary relief centres,” he said in a statement here last night.

Hamzah said those who wanted to get information on the flood situation could contact the police’s Malaysian Control Centre (MCC) at 03-2266 3333 / 03-2266 3444 / 03-2266 3451 or MERS 999.

The flood incident and water surge phenomenon that occurred at about 4.30pm yesterday in Baling claimed three lives and three relief centres were opened to accommodate more than 1,400 flood victims. — Bernama