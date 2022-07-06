A pile of logs and debris is seen along Sungai Latar Celak Iboi following a massive flood which destroyed the bridge here, in Baling July 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will build a Bailey Bridge to replace the bridge between Kampung Iboi and Kampung Masjid Iboi in Baling, Kedah, which collapsed when floods hit the villages last Monday.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said he had instructed the Royal Army Engineers Regiment (RAJD) to build the bridge.

“Minister (of Rural Development) Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid contacted me yesterday and requested the ATM’s assistance to build the Bailey Bridge.

“The RAJD has deployed its team to check out the location so that the construction of the bridge can be done as soon as possible. They left for Baling this morning,” he said in a posting on Facebook.

The Baling floods had claimed three lives so far and destroyed at least seven houses in Kampung Iboi. — Bernama