Penang state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said the world heritage site has an existing SAP but it needed to be updated. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 5 — The Replacement Special Area Plan (SAP) for the Unesco world heritage site in George Town, is now completed and ready to be presented to the state for approval, Penang state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said today.

The state housing, local government and town and country planning committee chairman said the world heritage site has an existing SAP but it needed to be updated.

He added that a total of 24 meetings were held between 2020 and now to prepare the new SAP.

"The final draft of the SAP is now completed and ready to be presented to the state planning committee (SPC) for consideration and approval,” he said in a Facebook live press conference.

He said the technical committee had a meeting today and agreed that the final draft of the SAP is ready to be referred to the SPC.

The SPC will then decide on a date to publicly present the SAP for feedback before it can be finalised and gazetted.

"It is required by law for the SAP to be open for public feedback and we will take all feedback into consideration

"We hope to have the public consultation by this year so that we can gazette it as soon as possible,” Jagdeep said.

According to Jagdeep, the SAP comes in two volumes.

The first volume is on the management of the Unesco world heritage site.

The second volume governs land use and development within the heritage site.