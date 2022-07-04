Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) at the launch of Malaysia Digital in Kuala Lumpur, July 4, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob launched Malaysia Digital today as the new national strategic initiative to spur the growth of the country’s digital economy.

Spearheaded by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) through the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Ismail Sabri said the country’s new blueprint to attract high-tech firms, talent, and investments and simultaneously empower Malaysians and local businesses to partake in the global digital economy.

“Malaysia's digital economy has reached 22.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year and it is expected to grow beyond the initial target of 25.5 per cent by 2025.

“The Multimedia Super Corridor, or better known as MSC Malaysia, has successfully transformed and diversified its economy from agriculture -based, commodity and industry to a knowledge -based economy and information communication technology (ICT),” he said in his speech.

He said Malaysia Digital will now succeed MSC Malaysia, which has served to transform Malaysia into a knowledge-based economy since 1996.

The PM added that with a new and enhanced framework, Malaysia Digital will seek to enhance the nation’s digital capabilities and economy.

Also present during the launch, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that Malaysia Digital is a testament to the ministry’s continuing efforts to spur the national digital economy.

“The digital transformation of the nation and the Rakyat will continue to be the priority of [the ministry’s] initiatives, as I believe that digital technology is no longer the future, but the reality of today.

“The launch of Malaysia Digital will serve as a stepping stone for the nation's digital economy to achieve greater heights in the future,” he said.

Yesterday, Annuar said Malaysia Digital would be a clear signal to the world that Malaysia is ready to be at the forefront of the global digital economy.

He said that countries that took the opportunity to make adjustments, in terms of mechanisms and capabilities, to face the new digital economy ecosystem after the Covid-19 pandemic would be at the forefront of global races and competitions.