Dr Mahathir said he would stand for re-election should no clear front runner emerge for the Langkawi parliamentary seat. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that he is open to defending his Langkawi parliamentary seat at the 15th general election (GE15).

In a report by Astro Awani, the Pejuang chairman said several possible candidates are currently under consideration, but that he would stand for re-election should no clear front runner emerge.

“We have several candidates, but we can’t say any more right now, if there’s nothing (progress on a suitable candidate), (and if) someone suggests (that I run in Langkawi), I’ll consider.

“If there is no one (who is suitable), (I may be running for this seat),” he told reporters from Astro Awani during an event in Kuah, Langkawi, yesterday.

Dr Mahathir also said that the campaign to introduce Pejuang to the public is going well and has reaped good results.

However, he claimed that the lack of coverage from the media on Pejuang being an Opposition party has led to people not understanding the principles and goals of the party.

“We have been all over the country, all the way to Sabah, but still there is no coverage. We actually have more party members, more than Bersatu used to have.

“The people no longer support Bersatu. They support Pejuang,” he said.