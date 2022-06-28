In February 2020, the community urban farm received a final notice from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to remove its domestic animals. — Picture from Facebook/Kebun-Kebun Bangsar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The final eviction notice served to the Kebun-Kebun Bangsar (KKB) was warranted as the community farm violated the conditions of its Temporary Occupancy Licence (TOL), said the director of the Federal Territories Land and Mines Office.

Datuk Muhammad Yasir Yahya insisted that his agency supported efforts to encourage community farms, after it was noted that the notice came after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had praised KKB in a speech for World Environment Day.

However, the official said such farms must still adhere to the conditions listed in their TOL.

“Conditions for approved nurseries include the types of crops and no permanent structures are allowed under power lines, according to technical specifications from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB),” Muhammad Yasir said in a statement.

He then asserted that KKB was also the subject of various complaints from residents in the vicinity, which were lodged via “verbal and written reports” and alleging nuisance.

“Investigations found that the farm reared livestock such as chickens, ducks, and sheep that caused other issues such as odour pollution, flies as well as noise disturbances that became the main cause for enforcement,” he said.

In February 2020, the community urban farm received a final notice from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to remove its domestic animals.

At the time, KKB co-founder and landscape architect Ng Sek San responded to the notice in a post by emphasising the role the animals play in the community farm, saying that they not only educate people about the relationship between animals and nature but also provide emotional support to children.

Earlier today, KKB posted an image of the final eviction notice on social media that stated the decision was final and not open to appeal.

The community farm that opens daily including public holidays is run by volunteers and grows a variety of vegetables, fruits, flowers and even has a rice field.

The eight-acre linear green garden was founded in 2017 and it non-commercial, with its produce given away to the underprivileged and soup kitchens.