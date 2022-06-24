Umno supreme council member Datuk Puad Zarkashi said there was nothing wrong with criticising party leadership, but that it must be done ‘correctly’. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Umno needs better minds as this will allow the party to gain the public’s acceptance, said supreme council member Datuk Puad Zarkashi.

In the wake of Isham Jalil’s appointment as a new supreme council member, replacing Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman who was sacked, Puad said that Umno should dismiss party members who do not toe the line.

“I think the fundamental principle should be that it is right to take action against those who do not abide by the party’s wishes, because every organisation needs disciplined members who respect its decisions.

“The important thing to note is if everyone obeys the party, there will be no problem,” he told reporters after attending the supreme council meeting tonight.

Puad said, however, that there was nothing wrong with criticising party leadership, but that it must be done “correctly”.

“I criticise the president too. There is no problem, but it must be true. If the decision has been made, then we have to accept it,” he said.

Earlier today, former Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the decision of Umno leadership to remove Tajuddin from the party’s supreme council would spark a crisis within the party and cause a rift.

He said it was understood that other party members had been branded as enemies of the party leadership.

“And they will be sacked,” he said in an online posting this evening.