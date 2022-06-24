Magistrate Mohamad Fared Abdul Latif acquitted Jason Jonathan Lo, 47, who is also a businessman, after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case at the end of the prosecution case against the accused. — Malay Mail file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Magistrates’ Court here today acquitted and discharged singer Jason Lo from a charge of self-administration of drugs, three years ago.

Magistrate Mohamad Fared Abdul Latif acquitted Jason Jonathan Lo, 47, who is also a businessman, after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case at the end of the prosecution case against the accused.

“Therefore, the accused is acquitted and discharged from the charge without having to enter defence and the (RM2,500) bail will be returned.

“The grounds of judgment will be provided on or before June 30,” said Mohamad Fared.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Diana Mohamad Saad appeared for the prosecution while Jason Lo was represented by lawyer Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh. — Bernama