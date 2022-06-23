Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob watches a live stream of Measat-3d's launch from the Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Measat-3d satellite was successfully launched into orbit from French Guiana, South America at 6.50pm (local time) on June 22 (5.50am Malaysian time today).

The Measat-owned communication satellite was launched on the Ariane-5 rocket at the Guiana Space Centre, which is also called European Spaceport, in Kourou, about 17,000 kilometres from Malaysia.

The Malaysian delegation at the launch was led by Communications and Multimedia Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

He was accompanied by Malaysian Ambassador to France Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid, Sabah Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Yakub Khan, Ministry of Defence’s representative Datuk Shamsuddin Ludin and Measat chief operating officer Yau Chyong Lim.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba were among the guests who watched the live streaming of the launching ceremony from the World Trade Centre here.

Also present were Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd chairman Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz and Measat Global Berhad Shaharul Rezza Hassan.

Dubbed as the most comprehensive and complex satellite in Measat’s fleet, the newest and most advanced satellite costs RM1.2 billion with a lifespan of 18 years.

It is expected to bridge the digital connectivity gap and shape a better connectivity future for Malaysians in line with the government’s initiatives through the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan.

With the launch of Measat-3d, several new communication services would be made available by August this year at the earliest.

The satellite, weighing 5,600kg, Measat-3d satellite is a Geostationary Equatorial Orbit or GEO-type satellite that has a wide coverage site and is capable of providing fast broadband services and supporting high data flow known as High Throughput Satellite (HTS).

The HTS is among the important services in the provision of high-bandwidth services, especially in rural areas. — Bernama