KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing last Thursday was found in Jalan Seraya, Kampung Melayu Ampang near here, early today.

Sepang district police chief, ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the teenager Ali Imran Naseruddin, was found safe at 3.05am.

“A police patrol team from the Ampang district police headquarters found him and the case is settled,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ali Imran’s mother, Wan Esuriyanti Wan Ahmad through a post on her Facebook, in thanking family members, friends and the police, expressed her gratitude that her son was found safe.

Prior to this, Ali Imran was reported missing by his family and closed circuit television footage at the guard post saw the teenager walking alone out of the Nilam Terraces residential area, Bandar Bukit Puchong 2, Selangor at 3.57am, last Thursday. — Bernama