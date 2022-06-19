Police said total of 307 summonses for various offences were issued to bikers travelling in a convoy at KM116 of the Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur federal road near Tanjung Malim today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, June 19 — A total of 307 summonses for various offences were issued to bikers travelling in a convoy at KM116 of the Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur federal road near Tanjung Malim today.

Muallim district police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said police mounted a roadblock to check the convoy after receiving a viral Twitter post on a big group of motorcyclists riding on the North-South Highway near Tanjung Malim.

Initial police investigations showed that the motorcyclists were heading south to a restaurant in Tanjung Malim.

“The Muallim district police then deployed 28 officers and rank-and-file personnel to conduct the roadblock for the purpose of inspecting the motorcycles.

“The operation from 9am to 4pm saw 307 bikers being issued with summonses while another five summonses were issued to other vehicles,” he said in a statement.

Among the offences committed were riding without a licence, having expired road tax, no rear view mirrors, incomplete or fancy number plates and using modified exhaust pipes. — Bernama