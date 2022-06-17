Police detained two suspects, a man and a woman, aged 56 and 57 to assist the investigation in a banking document fraud involving losses of more than RM600,000. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Police detained two suspects, a man and a woman, aged 56 and 57 to assist the investigation in a banking document fraud involving losses of more than RM600,000.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial CID chief ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said both suspects who were the masterminds of the case were picked up in Jalan Bukit Bintang at 12.20pm yesterday.

He said the arrest followed a police report lodged by a financial consultant on June 10 who alleged he was deceived when dealing with the two suspects to obtain ‘Standby Letter of Credit’ worth USD250 million from a bank overseas to carry out international business in Korea.

"The victim made the cash payment in stages on Feb 27 and March 2 amounting to RM629,000 to the male suspect as processing payment.

"On March 4, the victim received an email from a third party which submitted the business document and he was suspicious of the document as he had made the confirmation at a local bank and believed it is fake,” he said in a statement today.

He said both suspects were remanded for four days until June 20 and are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Mohd Mahidisham also advised the people to check with Bank Negara Customer Service Call Centre (BNMTELELINK) at 1300 88 5465. — Bernama