KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — About 500 lawyers gathered in unison near Parliament this morning to strongly protest the recent attacks on a Court of Appeal judge, which is seen as a bid to subvert the judiciary's independence.

Organised by the Malaysian Bar, today’s protest came amid rising concern over the rampant online vitriols launched against one of the judges that found former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak guilty of embezzling funds from a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary.

Current Malaysian Bar president Karen Cheah said today’s protest is meant to send a loud message that the attacks should be taken as a covert attempt to intimidate the judiciary and overrule the conviction, and must not be tolerated.

Initially, the lawyers had planned to march peacefully to Parliament, however, police had refused to allow them to proceed, citing the Peaceful Assembly Act that had been sternly disputed.

Despite attempts to negotiate with the authorities to lift the blockade, the lawyers were still barred from marching. A police officer that led the negotiations said only 20 lawyers would be allowed to walk to Parliament from Padang Merbok.

