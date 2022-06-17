Penang Front Party chairman Datuk Patrick Ooi said according to the party’s plan, they would be contesting six state and two Parliamentary seats in Penang. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 17 — The Penang Front Party (PFP), a Penang-based political party is planning to field candidates in at least 10 seats in Penang, and Kedah in the 15th general election (GE15).

Its chairman, Datuk Patrick Ooi said according to the party’s plan, they would be contesting six state and two Parliamentary seats in Penang.

“We may contest for island state seats but we have not decided on the Parliamentary seats in Penang while in Kedah, we are looking at Kulim and Alor Setar Parliamentary seats.

“Now PFP has about 5,000 members throughout the country and we hope PFP would receive support as we want reforms for the people in the North, especially in Penang,” he told reporters when met at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) head office in Penang here today.

PFP was established in 2014 to oppose DAP in the Bukit Gelugor parliamentary by-election and made its debut in the 14th general election.

In GE14, PFP contested in 12 state seats and one Parliamentary seat in Penang but the party lost in all the seats as well as its deposit.

Ooi said the party would be fielding a lineup of new and old faces in the 15th general election.

He said PFP is also prepared to cooperate with other parties including Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“If BN needed a dependable party, there is PFP and we have been working to assist the people even during movement control order (MCO),” he said.

Earlier, he handed over several documents and videos to MACC for the commission to investigate a businessman as the projects he acquired from the government were believed to have elements of corruption. — Bernama