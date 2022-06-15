Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said many parties had been accusing the state of felling timber trees in the area without control but any logging activity carried out was based on the annual cut ration and all related activities were conducted in accordance with the law and the quota allowed in the state. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 15 — The Kelantan government today urged all parties not to politicise the Nenggiri Hydroelectric Dam project in Gua Musang and manipulate the facts on it, especially about logging activities in the area.

Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said many parties had been accusing the state of felling timber trees in the area without control but actually, any logging activity carried out was based on the annual cut ration (CTT) and all related activities were conducted in accordance with the law and the quota allowed in the state.

“When gazetted as a dam area, certainly we take out the logs first, otherwise the trees will be under water and we won’t be able to do anything.

“We had earlier discussed with Tenaga Nasional Berhad on, for example, if the area to be submerged contains minerals, we would allow a company that had received approval, to take out the logs first.

“Logging too has rules, with regard to the size of the tree trunks that can or cannot be chopped down and affixed with the indication (sign) by the Forestry Department.” Mohd Amar said this to reporters after a State Executive Council meeting here today in response to claims by certain quarters of illegal logging happening at the Nenggiri permanent forest reserve.

He, however, did not deny the occurrence of timber thefts in Kelantan but the state government would take action if the cases were reported.

Yesterday, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the Nenggiri Hydroelectric Dam project was based on three main objectives, namely, power generation, flood mitigation and for a clean water source, apart from ecotourism.

He said the project also received the support of over 80 per cent of the survey respondents, hence there was no reason for the state government to stop the dam construction.

The RM5 billion project is expected to start generating electricity by mid-2027 and raise the renewable energy capacity in Peninsular Malaysian to ensure a stable and reliable supply of electricity. — Bernama