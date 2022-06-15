Corporate figure Tan Sri Rozali Ismail has expressed his desire to participate in politics through the establishment of a new party to represent the settler generation, especially the Felda residents. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, June 15 — Corporate figure Tan Sri Rozali Ismail has expressed intention to venture into politics by setting up a new party to represent today’s generation of settlers, especially of Felda.

The Puncak Niaga Holdings Bhd executive chairman said the intention cropped up after the Felda Generation Vision Alliance (GWGF) annual general meeting yesterday tabled a motion for the alliance to study the possibility of setting up an “All Malaysian Felda Family” party which would become the voice of the settlers’ community.

“This motion will be tabled to GWGF top management council next week because we have 17 associations under GWGF to discuss carefully whether it can be implemented for the benefit of Felda community and the labour group in Malaysia,” he told reporters.

He said that the party proposed would be based on the labour party because the majority of Felda residents were in the labour group, and the setting up of the party was aimed at ensuring the welfare of the labours who generally had low and moderate incomes.

“I feel the problems faced by today’s generation of Felda were due to the implementation of many programmes which failed to achieve its objectives, such as the listing of Felda and the introduction of Felda as Food Bank, as well as its multi-million investments abroad,” he said.

In addition, Rozali said the unfair terms and conditions of the replanting agreement and unsettled labour issues that burdened the Felda community should also be the starting point for GWGF to set up a new party to represent the voices of the settlers.

“There are 54 parliamentary constituencies where the majority of the voters are Felda settlers.

“..and as the GWGF president, I have been asked to contest especially in the constituency that I helped develop, namely, Felda Bukit Cerakah in Kuala Selangor which is now known as the Bandar Baru Puncak Alam,” he added. — Bernama