Kerian district police chief Supt Mazuki Mat when contacted said the remand order was issued by the Parit Buntar Magistrate’s Court today to enable the police to continue the investigations. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PARIT BUNTAR, June 13 — The remand order against a man, suspected to have committed rape 19 years ago (2003), has been extended for another three days until June 16.

Kerian district police chief Supt Mazuki Mat when contacted said the remand order was issued by the Parit Buntar Magistrate’s Court today to enable the police to continue the investigations.

It was reported that the 40-year-old suspect had previously been remanded for four days at the Kerian district police headquarters (IPD), Bagan Serai, from June 10 until today, to assist in the investigation of the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

Police managed to arrest the suspect who is suspected to be involved in a rape case in Bagan Serai, Perak after 19 years of successfully eluding the authorities.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan was reported to have said that the man was arrested at 9.30pm around Bagan Serai, Perak, on Thursday.

According to him, based on matching deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) profile data, the police managed to solve a rape case that occurred in 2003 with the arrest of the suspect. — Bernama