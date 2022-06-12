TAWAU, June 12 ― The charred remains of two women were found inside one of five houses that were destroyed in a fire in Kampung Titingan, Jalan Tawau Lama, here early this morning.

Tawau Fire and Rescue station chief Julius John Stephen Jr said the remains of the two victims, identified as Kamisah Mapiasah, 40, and Sadiah Jabar, 70, were found in a two-storey house.

“A team of 19 firefighters led by myself and two machines rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 12.53 am,” he said in a statement here today.

Julius said the Sri Titingan community firefighting members also assisted in the operation to ensure the fire did not spread to other houses before the operation ended at 3 am.

He said the cause of the fire and amount of losses incurred were still under investigation. ― Bernama