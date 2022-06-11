Awang Bemee (second left), Uggah (second right), Idris (right) and Ibrahim at the press conference. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, June 11 — There will be no contest for top posts namely president, deputy presidents, senior vice presidents and vice presidents during the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) triennial general meeting (TGM) from June 17-19.

PBB election officer Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, who announced this today, said nominations for the party’s election had closed and no candidate had been nominated to challenge these top posts.

“All the 82 branches have nominated Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as the president to continue leading PBB.

“Also, all the 82 branches have nominated Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan as the deputy presidents,” he said at a press conference at the PBB headquarters here.

With him were Uggah, PBB deputy secretary-general Datuk Ibrahim Baki and information chief Datuk Idris Buang.

Awang Bemee said all the branches had also nominated Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom as the senior vice president.

He added that the nine vice presidents also remained unchanged since no nomination was received.

The vice presidents are Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Dr Annuar Rapaee, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Dato Gerawat Gala, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and Miro Simuh.

“All won without contest because no other candidates challenged them. Fatimah and Miro are automatically vice presidents because they are the chiefs for Women and Youth sections respectively,” said Awang Bemee.

Uggah, who is Deputy Premier, said the fact that there was no contest for all top posts including Women and Youth sections reflected the solid grassroots support towards the party’s leadership.

“The key posts have solid support from grassroots who want our Premier to continue leading PBB and Sarawak towards ensuring the stability and prosperity of Sarawak,” he added.

Meanwhile, Awang Bemee said the party had received 24 nominations for the 14 posts of the PBB Pesaka wing.

Despite this, he said, 10 nominees have decided to withdraw from the contests.

“So the 14 won without any contest.” For the Bumiputera wing, Awang Bemee said the party had received 23 nominations eyeing for 16 posts.

“One has withdrawn,” he said, adding that 22 nominees will be vying for the 16 posts. — Borneo Post Online