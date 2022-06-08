Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, who is also the premier of Sarawak, said that traditionally, the parliamentary seat was indeed allocated for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) which led the GPS coalition. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 8 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has hinted that Igan Member of Parliament Ahmad Johnie Zawawi will be re-nominated as a candidate in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Abang Johari, who is also the Premier of Sarawak, said that traditionally, the parliamentary seat was indeed allocated for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) which led the GPS coalition.

“We have not decided who is going to be the candidate for Igan parliamentary constituency but I have hinted that he (Ahmad Johnie) is still young and has only been elected for one term.

“We also see that he is still strong (maybe) he is the only one,” he said after attending the Matu 2022 Festival in Matu today.

In GE14, Ahmad Johnie won the seat with a majority of 8,495 votes defeating PKR candidate Andri Zulkarnaen Hamden.

GPS a coalition comprising PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) controls 18 of the 31 parliamentary seats in the state. — Bernama