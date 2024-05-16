SEPANG, May 16 — An investigation has been launched following claims that borrowers of Koperasi Wawasan Malaysia Bhd (Kowamas) were blacklisted by banks despite settling their debts.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said he had received complaints about this and an investigation is underway to identify the cause and basis of the matter.

Ewon said this to the media after the launch of Jejak at the Banghuris Homestay Activity Centre in Kg Hulu Chuchoh here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that Kowamas offered loans of up to RM200,000 to civil servants, who are now shackled following allegations that borrowers have been blacklisted by banks despite having settled their debts.

Meanwhile, Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (SKM) chairman Lt Gen (Rtd) Datuk Ahmad Norihan Jalal said the commission has been in contact with Kowamas and provided good cooperation.

Ahmad Norihan said he and SKM executive chairman Rusli Jaafar are still looking at the causes and problems before appropriate action is taken. — Bernama

