KUCHING, June 11 — Outgoing Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong said that he will continue to serve the party as long as he can as an ordinary member.

Despite no longer holding any posts in PBB come the new 2022-2025 term after the party’s delegates convention on June 17, the 77-year-old five-term assemblyman said that he will remain loyal to the party that he joined in 1995.

"Politics is still in my heart. I have retired from active politics but I am still with PBB and supporting the party for as long as I’m able to. In the last state election, I campaigned every night.

"In the next state election, God willing if I’m still physically fit I will be campaigning,” he told reporters at the PBB headquarters here today.

Earlier, PBB election officer Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah announced that Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom had won uncontested the senior vice-president post for the Pesaka wing of the party, while Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof retained the similar post for the Bumiputera wing.

Manyin, who gave up the teaching profession to join politics, has represented the Tebedu state constituency since 1996, and along the way, held six portfolios in the State Cabinet deciding not to seek re-election in the 12th State Election held last December. — Bernama