KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 ― A DAP lawmaker today asked the government to clarify details pertaining to an RM30.75 million contract to replace 200 lamp posts in Klang Valley for the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said the contract was for the engineering, acquisition, construction and operations of the lamp posts which was reported to be contracted to Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) through Ennova Sdn Bhd.

“People are asking, does the RM30.75 million contract cover the construction of only 200 lamp posts? Does this mean each lamp post costs RM153,750?

“As an elected rep, I am tasked with getting an explanation from DBKL on whether the contract was awarded through an open tender or not. Why did it have to go through Ennova and not issued by DBKL or the government directly?” Lim asked.

He said that the government has no reason to put aside the question of transparency and good governance in managing such a high-spending contract.

It was reported on Tuesday that DBKL’s smart lamp pole replacement is expected to start this month up until May 2023.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Tuesday, SCIB said the contract is for project engineering services for the replacement of 200 units of lamp posts in Kuala Lumpur.