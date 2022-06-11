KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — A fire broke out again at Datuk Keramat Market (old market), in Jalan Keramat Dalam, here, early today.

Chief Operating Officer Mohd Fahmi Abdul Rahim said after receiving a distress call at about 1.30am, 47 firemen from Keramat, Hang Tuah, Wangsa Maju, Jalan Tun Razak and Setapak stations in five engines were rushed to the scene.

“We arrived at the scene at about 1.40 am and the fire involved a shoplot which was 50 per cent destroyed because the building materials were made of wood.

“The fire also affected some nearby houses which were about 10 per cent destroyed. The fire was brought under control at 2.11 am and no one was injured” he told reporters here.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

More than 40 shops at the market were destroyed in a fire in March last year. — Bernama