Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attend the Trooping the Colours at Dataran Pahlawan Negara in Putrajaya June 10, 2022. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today attended the Trooping the Colours at Dataran Pahlawan Negara here.

Their Majesties arrived at 8.30am. The Negaraku national anthem was played by the combined Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) central band under the command of Maj (DOM) Muhamad Nor Azizan Yahya.

Then, five MAF aircraft bearing the Jalur Gemilang national flag as well as the flags of the MAF, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Army performed a flypast overhead, led by Maj Nazrul Nizam Ismail of the RMAF 10th Squadron.

Simultaneously, a 21-gun salute was fired by the 41st Battery, Royal Artillery Regiment, led by Lt Col Mohd Asri Che Wil.

Al-Sultan Abdullah inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by 57 officers and 847 personnel from the three MAF wings led by the commanding officer of the 18th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, Lt Col Mohd Fadzly Mohd Yasin.

Then, the MAF central band led the Trooping the Colours of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in slow- and quick-march tempo.

Five colours were paraded at the ceremony, namely those of the Royal Malay Regiment, Royal Ranger Regiment, Royal Armoured Corps, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force.

Trooping the Colours is a demonstration of respect, honour and ceremonial pledge of allegiance by the three services of the armed forces to the King and country.

The ceremony ended with three hails of Daulat Tuanku by the guard-of-honour. This was followed by a recitation of the doa (prayers) by MAF director-general of religious corp Maj-Gen Mohd Rashidi Bujai.

Al-Sultan Abdullah then took the royal salute again as the five MAF aircraft performed another flypast. Their Majesties left at 9.30am.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang. The ceremony is the last of six events held in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's official birthday on Monday (June 6). ― Bernama