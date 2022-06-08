The police are reportedly looking for a fourth man who is said to be the Malaysian partner-in-crime and said to have fled to the Philippines with his wife. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The law finally caught up to three Singaporean businessmen wanted for the disappearance of RM3.17 million from a money changer in Johor two years ago.

The Star today reported that the first Singaporean to be arrested was a 54-year-old businessman, after he crossed the Causeway to Malaysia for a family holiday a few days ago.

Citing anonymous sources, the daily reported that Malaysian immigration officials alerted the local police after the man presented his passport at the Sultan Iskandar Building, a customs, immigration, and quarantine complex in Johor Baru.

His arrest led to the capture of the other two Singaporean fugitives aged 49 and 48, believed to be involved in the theft of RM3.17 million on May 2, 2020.

The Star reported that the search continues for a fourth man who is said to be the Malaysian partner-in-crime and said to have fled to the Philippines with his wife.

Johor commercial crimes chief Amran Md Jusin told the daily that police are working with Interpol to look for the Malaysian who is wanted for criminal breach of trust.

According to the news report, the 49-year-old Malaysian man worked as a runner for the Johor Baru money changer for eight years and had aided in the theft.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said the Malaysian was tasked with transporting the money changer's cash using a bulletproof car owned by his company to a bank that day.

The Malaysian reportedly faked having chest pains to get his co-workers and security guards away and drove the vehicle to Danga Bay where he split the money with the three Singaporeans.

The Star reported that the 54-year-old Singaporean has serious medical ailments and is currently out on bail after police recorded his statement while his 49-year-old and 48-year-old countrymen are under remand to help with investigations.