Datuk Jamal Yunos is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, June 8, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The defamation case between Seputeh MP Teresa Kok and Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Jamal Yunos took an unexpected turn today after the latter fired his lawyer and asked for a postponement.

Kok took to Facebook today to say that she and her lawyer were surprised by the latest development in the case that was filed by her almost five years ago.

“To my surprise and that of my lawyers, Jamal discharged his lawyer yesterday afternoon and informed the court that he wished to represent himself, so today he came to court without (any) lawyer.

“He then tried to request for a postponement of the trial to enable him to appoint a new lawyer, but the judge had rejected his application as this case has been dragged for too long since 2017,” she said in her Facebook post.

Kok filed a defamation suit after Jamal accused her and several other Opposition leaders of misappropriating Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor (Yawas) funds under the Skim Mesra Usia Emas initiative.

The Seputeh MP added that judge Datuk Arief Emran then fixed July 22 for decision of the suit.

Kok was represented by Datuk Sankara Nair and Jaden Phoon.