JOHOR BARU, June 5 — Police are investigating an allegation that several employees of an express bus company acted rudely and disrespectfully towards a passenger who felt short-changed at the Larkin Bus Terminal here last Friday.



Johor Baru Selatan (JBS) district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the probe was carried out following a 45-second viral video on social media showing the incident and a police report by a 34-year-old local man who was the passenger involved.





He said it was due to a misunderstanding between the passenger and four employees of the express bus company.“Our initial investigation found that the complainant was dissatisfied as the VVIP express bus was changed to a regular express bus.“The price of the express bus ticket purchased was RM95 and conditions did not commensurate when the bus was changed and gave rise to the misunderstanding,” he said in a statement here today.He said police would call the bus company to assist in identifying and tracing the four individuals.Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the JBS District Police Headquarters at 07-2182323 or any nearby police station.Earlier, three videos lasting between 31 and 45 seconds spread on social media showed footage of an altercation between four workers and a passenger who was believed to have bought a VVIP express bus ticket from Larkin Bus Terminal to Butterworth, Penang, for RM95, but after the bus left the terminal, an employee instructed him to switch to a sightseeing bus. — Bernama