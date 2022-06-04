SUPP Kuching Branch pointed out that a strong GPS’ presence in the Parliament is not only for political stability but also to act as a check and balance at the federal level. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, June 4 ― Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) must stay united and deliver all its seven parliamentary constituencies in the next general elections.

SUPP Kuching Branch said this in a statement yesterday issued in conjunction with SUPP’s 63rd anniversary today.

SUPP was registered on June 4, 1959.

“As the parliamentary election is fast approaching, Kuching Branch has embarked on its active preparation for one of the most challenging and important general elections.

“It is of utmost importance that GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) wins all 31 (parliamentary) seats.

“SUPP shall stay united and deliver all the seven (parliamentary) seats to ensure that Sarawak is in good hands especially to regain those eroded Sarawak rights pursuant to the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” asserted the Kuching Branch.

It further pointed out that a strong GPS’ presence in the Parliament is not only for political stability but also to act as a check and balance at the federal level.

The Kuching Branch said SUPP had won 13 state seats on the December 18 polls last year, after which, leading to appointment of its president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian as Deputy Premier.

“On the other hand, after going through 22 months under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, the people of Sarawak are disappointed by the poor performance of the said government led by the once opposition coalition.

“PH has lost its support and, most importantly, the majority of Sarawakians know that their future should be with the Sarawak-based parties and not those transplanted from Malaya or elsewhere,” it added.

In the last state election, GPS won 76 out of the 82 seats contested.

The six seats that remain in the hands of the opposition are Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang, Engkilili, Bawang Assan and Ba Kelalan.

In the last general elections in May, 2018, GPS ― then Barisan Nasional ― won 19 out of the 31 seats contested.

The 12 parliamentary constituencies that wrested from the ruling coalition or retained by the opposition were Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Puncak Borneo, Lubok Antu, Saratok, Sarikei, Julau, Lanang, Sibu, Selangau and Miri.

Of these seats, SUPP contested and failed to recoup Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Sarikei, Lanang, Sibu and Miri.

The only parliamentary seat that is presently held by SUPP is Serian whose MP is its deputy president Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem. ― Borneo Post