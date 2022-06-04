SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian leads a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 63rd anniversary of the party in Kuching June 4, 2022. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 4 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian today urged party members to remain focused for the 15th general election, which he expects to be held later this year.

He said the SUPP must keep up the momentum from the state election and win all its seven traditional seats.

“SUPP will try our best by coming together to put the best candidates forward, and we have formed parliamentary liaison committees to pick the best candidates in the seven seats,” he told reporters after leading the flag raising ceremony in conjunction with the 63rd party anniversary at its headquarters here.

He said he is heading the Bandar Kuching liaison committee, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang will lead the Stampin committee, Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang will lead the Bandar Sibu committee, Repok assemblyman Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii will lead the Sarikei committee, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng will lead the Lanang committees and Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin will lead the Miri committee.

He said the appointments of state lawmakers to head the liaison committees shows the seriousness of the party to face the GE15.

Dr Sim, who is also the deputy premier, said the party branches under the liaison committees have identified potential candidates.

He said the liaison committees will make the final selection of the candidates and their names will be introduced to the public in due course.

He said it is highly unlikely that the party will pick serving assemblymen to contest federal seats in GE15.

“We try to spread the opportunities to as many people as possible. It is not easy for a person to be a state assemblyman and members of parliament at the same time,” he said.

“If you are an MP, you have to attend four months of parliamentary sittings in Kuala Lumpur and at the same time, the state assembly has to attend more meetings here,” he said.

He said SUPP is not short of talented and young professionals to be the candidates for GE15 and they are willing to serve the party and state.

“Let’s share our jobs,” he added.

He said given the political instability in Peninsular Malaysia, he believes the GE15 will be called this year, and as such, SUPP and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have to get ready to face it.

He said the success of the state’s fight to get its rights back from the federal government will depend very much on the outcome of the GE15.

He urged Sarawakians to choose GPS to fight for their rights.

Flag raising ceremonies were also held in other towns in Sarawak.