KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 ― The police have detained 11 more witnesses to facilitate investigations into an Aidilfitri open house involving a group of transwomen dancing half-naked.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said six of them have been remanded, including one on bail to undergo surgery, while five other witnesses were guests.

He said the police were tracking down two more suspects believed to be involved in the case.

“Currently, we have detained the organisers and identified the dancers involved.

“In addition, the police have identified the motive behind the event, which was to attract public attention,” he told Bernama after officiating the 2022 Selangor Police Chief Hockey Cup Championship final at Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium here yesterday.

A video of a group of transwomen engaged in a half-naked dance and a fireworks display at an Aidilfitri open house at a unit in I-City on May 27 went viral, which led to a public outcry. ― Bernama