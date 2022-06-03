UTP’s other noteworthy successes include being ranked 72nd in QS Asia World University Rankings and 159th for Engineering and Technology subject areas in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022. — Bernama pic

SERI ISKANDAR, June 3 — Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has retained its position as Malaysia’s number one private university and second among Malaysian universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2022.

In the THE Asia University Rankings 2022, UTP has secured 95th position, rising 16 places from its 111th spot in 2021.

UTP vice-chancellor Professor Ts Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, in a statement today, said rising constantly in the rankings is particularly gratifying, considering the increased level of competition globally.

He said UTP’s performance in the latest THE Asia University Rankings is a landmark achievement for the university, as it validates the quality of its academic programmes and learning delivery, as well as the faculty and staff.

It is also a testament of the university’s strong capabilities of researchers, with innovative, impactful, and quality research.

“We are committed to providing excellence in academic and research through strategic collaborations with partners across the globe, especially in areas of mutual interests.

“As part of our aspiration towards sustainable global prominence, we will continue to support Petronas’ energy transition initiatives to move towards Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2050.

“We will also resume our efforts to provide the best support in facilitating students’ learning experience and produce high quality and global-ready graduates,” he said.

UTP is consistently being ranked and progressing steadily in the world and nation rankings and ratings, namely THE, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Malaysia Research Assessment Rating System (MyRA) and Rating System for Malaysian Higher Education (SETARA).

UTP is ranked 119th in the THE Young University Rankings 2022 and 60th in the THE Emerging Economies University Rankings 2022.

UTP’s other noteworthy successes include being ranked 72nd in QS Asia World University Rankings and 159th for Engineering and Technology subject areas in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022.

As for the local rankings and ratings, UTP has retained its six-star rating (the highest performance level) in MyRA for its research development and commercialisation programme.

In addition, the university has achieved a six-star or outstanding status in SETARA for its teaching, research and services. — Bernama