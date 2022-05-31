Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Noor Dellhan Yahaya reportedly said the man had no visible signs of injury and the case has been classed as sudden death. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — A man was found dead in a McLaren supercar parked outside a nightclub here yesterday.

According to The Star, KL Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Najilan Che Pa said 11 personnel and a fire engine were sent to the location along Jalan Gelang Off Jalan Sg Besi at 6pm, following public reports.

"Medics confirmed that the man had died at the scene and handed over duties to the police for further action," he was quoted as saying.

Specialised tools had to be used to open the door of supercar and reach the man, he said.

Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Noor Dellhan Yahaya reportedly said the man had no visible signs of injury and the case has been classed as sudden death.

The body was identified as that of a 28-year-old man from Klang.

Initial investigations also showed that the vehicle was rented.

"The body has been sent to the Hospital Kuala Lumpur for post mortem," Noor Dellhan was quoted as saying.

He also said that the police had received reports from members of the public who saw what they thought was an unconscious man in the car.

Noor Dellhan also asked those with relevant information to contact the city police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or visit their nearest police station.