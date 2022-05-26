Zuraida, currently in Turkey on a working trip, indicated that she plans to relinquish her ministerial role. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin officially announced her entry into Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) today.

The Ampang MP became a Bersatu supreme council member after walking out of PKR in February 2020, leading to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition that had won the 2018 general election.

"After in-depth consideration, I have decided to join PBM. I see a lot of potential in PBM, especially at a time when Malaysians are tired of the old politics, which stifle the progress of the country. God willing, my participation as well as experience will help steer PBM to greater heights, especially ahead of the upcoming general election," she said in a statement.

"My participation will also help fill the void of women leadership in the country. Since its establishment, PBM has been getting stronger and now has several MPs and State Assemblymen in its ranks," she added.

Zuraida, currently in Turkey on a working trip, also indicated that she plans to relinquish her ministerial role.

"God willing, I will meet the prime minister soon to discuss my resignation as minister. I will also discuss with him about the role and direction of PBM in strengthening the Keluarga Malaysia government," she said.

Zuraida had been a long-time member of PKR and was also its vice-president before joining several other PH members in the 'Sheraton Move' that saw Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin form the Perikatan Nasional coalition with Islamist party PAS to wrest federal power.

After Muhyiddin stepped down as PM, Zuraida was again made a member of the Cabinet under the current leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob from Umno.