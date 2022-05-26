Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has applied to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia to defect from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) said today it will hold a supreme council meeting to decide on minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin's application to join the party after leaving Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

"This application will go through the appropriate process through discussion with the supreme leadership council meeting and the results of the application will be notified shortly after," PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad said in a brief statement.

The Ampang MP earlier today expressed her interest to join PBM, saying she will discuss with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob regarding her resignation from the Cabinet.

The plantation industries and commodities minister is currently in Turkey on a working trip.

Zuraida had been a long-time member of PKR and was also its vice-president before defecting with several other PH members in the "Sheraton Move" that saw Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin form the Perikatan Nasional coalition with Umno and Islamist party PAS to wrest federal power .

After Muhyiddin stepped down as PM, Zuraida was again made a member of the Cabinet under the current leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob from Umno.