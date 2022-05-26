Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the Disease Control Division of the Ministry of Health had been asked to identify and collect samples of those entering the country with symptoms of the disease. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BAGAN SERAI, May 26 — The government will step up monitoring at all international gateways into Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), to prevent the spread of monkeypox in the country.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the Disease Control Division of the Ministry of Health had been asked to identify and collect samples of those entering the country with symptoms of the disease.

“Screening tests, including temperature checks, will be conducted for passengers from countries exposed to the virus,” he told reporters at the handing over of the “My Komuniti Perikanan” Fisheries Transformation Centre (FTC) at Kampung Tepi Kolam Bukit Merah here today.

He said there been no case of monkeypox recorded in the country so far, but advised those having fever and rashes to seek immediate treatment at the health clinics.

The monkeypox virus has attacked several countries, including Canada, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, France, Italy, the United States, Switzerland and Austria.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed over 100 positive cases of the virus reported worldwide. — Bernama