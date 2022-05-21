Deputy Minister of Health Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali says certain laws need to be reviewed before clinical trials of marijuana for medical purposes. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The Health Ministry has reportedly said it is open to conducting clinical tests on CBD or cannabidiol, which is among the active contents in marijuana or cannabis, for medical purposes.

However, its deputy minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali was reported saying by Malay daily Harian Metro that the government requires certain laws to be reviewed in order to avoid any abuse of the substance, before the trials can be carried out.

"The use of CBD is indeed a topic of debate now, because some foreign countries use the substance for the treatment of chronic diseases and so on. The ministry is open to conducting clinical studies, but for the initial stage we have not been able to move as in foreign countries. Especially, with the use of cannabis under the Poison Act.

"So before we can use it, there are many laws that need to be resolved. We cannot release [the use of CBD] arbitrarily for fear of abuse in the early stages and side effects," he reportedly said after attending the 2022 Clinical Studies Day celebration in Putrajaya yesterday.

He added that the country will definitely use the CBD for medical purposes if enough evidence for it is found, or if the clinical tests produce a success.

"As we have seen many medicines were not allowed to be used until it was proven in the clinical test. In the end, these medicines were used in the medical line and many lives were saved,” he reportedly said.

Last year, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in Parliament the use of medical marijuana is permissible in Malaysia as it does not violate the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Poisons Act 1952 or the Sale of Drugs Act 1952.

He said other criteria that need to be fulfilled for its use are the importer and wholesaler must have a valid licence and approval under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984, Poison Act 1952 and Dangerous Drug Act 1952; and that any retail sales must be done by a registered pharmacist or medical officer.