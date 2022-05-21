Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) with Senior Defense Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (right) and Chief of Army Staff General Tan Sri Affendi Buang (left) cutting yellow glutinous rice cakes during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House of the Malaysian Army at Kem Perdana in Sungai Besi, May 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today attended the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House of the Malaysian Army at Kem Perdana in Sungai Besi, here tonight.

Ismail Sabri who was wearing a green baju Melayu complete with songkok and sampin arrived at Dataran Panglima Tentera Darat, here at 8.40 pm.

He was received by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain.

Among other guests present were Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz and Malaysian Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri also handed over ‘duit raya’ (raya money) to orphans of Malaysian Army personnel at the function.

About 5,000 guests turned up for the open house-themed ‘Returning to Village Open House’ which saw various traditional village delicacies served.

Visitors to the event were also entertained by performances of invited artistes such as Wahid Senario as well as fireworks and a bamboo canon display.

Also screened at the function were Aidilfitri greetings from army personnel on duty at the country’s borders.

Several contests were also held to enliven the celebration involving games for children and families.

The occasion was the first time after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of the Movement Control Order. — Bernama