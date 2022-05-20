KOTA KINABALU, May 20 — The federal government is making efforts to eradicate the development gap between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, including through the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said the toll-free Pan Borneo Highway being built in Sabah has the potential to transform all areas in the state within the next five years.

“At the same time, the government is also committed to continue investing in education by repairing and rebuilding all dilapidated schools in the rural areas of Sabah.

“I was told that the federal Education Ministry has entrusted 113 dilapidated schools in Sabah to the Public Works Department (JKR) of Malaysia and Sabah JKR as the implementing agency to upgrade these schools at a cost of RM1.02 billion.

“For sure, it is the hope of the federal government to see Sabah and Sarawak also together enjoying rapid development similar to that in other states,” he said when launching the Sabah-level '’Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia" (AKM) tour at the Sabah International Convention Centre here today. — Bernama