KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — A man was killed by a crocodile as he was crossing a river in Kinabatangan, Sabah yesterday.

Berita Harian reported that the Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 2.24pm alerting them to the incident at Ladang Lamag Sungai Pin Kinabatangan.

Witnesses claimed the victim was dragged underwater by the crocodile when he was crossing the river on a wooden bridge where the water level had risen.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department said a team of five members and officers were rushed to the location.

"As soon as they arrived at the site, search and rescue operations were mounted with several other agencies.

"The operation ended at 5.10pm after half of his remains were found," the spokesperson told the Malay daily.