Sarawak minister Abdul Karim confident of support from Undi18

Abdul Karim (third right, front row) with other PBB Asajaya branch office bearers in a group photo at Raia Hotel, Kuching. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, May 17 ― Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) has touched base with members of the Undi18 and is therefore confident that majority of the new young voters would be rooting for the party.

When stating this at Raia Hotel here on Sunday, PBB Asajaya branch chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah cited himself as an example of a leader who always got involved with young constituents.

“Previously I got involved with schools and I like their activities and programmes. I have met those who are 15, 16, 17 and 18. And when they reached 18 and could vote, they more or less know whom they are supposed to know. This is not something new,” he said when asked if Undi18 would pose great challenge to PBB in general.

Abdul Karim, who is state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, was being interviewed on the sidelines of PBB Asajaya branch triennial delegates’ meeting which saw him returned unopposed as chairman during election of office bearers.

He is also Asajaya assemblyman and PBB vice president at central level.

Abdul Karim said PBB will face the next parliamentary election confidently without fear because they know their party strength and are close to the people at large.

He stressed it would only be natural for PBB to face new challenges every time election is around the corner but said emergence of Undi18 members in the political arena is certainly not a cause of concern. ― Borneo Post