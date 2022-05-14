CovidNOW: Over a quarter of children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

According to the CovidNOW website, a total of 1,617,807 children in the same age group, or 45.5 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — A total of 1,019,609 children aged between five and 11 years, or 28.7 per cent of their population, in Malaysia have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) of yesterday.

According to the CovidNOW website, a total of 1,617,807 children in the same age group, or 45.5 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,902,847 of them, or 93.3 per cent of their population in the country, have completed the vaccination, while 3,000,780 of them or 96.4 per cent of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of yesterday, a total of 16,060,675 adults or 68.3 per cent of their population in the country, have received the booster dose, while 22,970,710of them or 97.6 per cent, have completed both doses of the vaccine and 23,246,079 others, or 98.8 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, five deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in the country yesterday, with two of the cases in Selangor and one each in Perlis, Penang and Sabah. — Bernama