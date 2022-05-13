JPJ: Trailer driver held in connection with North-South Expressway crash near Kuala Kangsar had nine offences with 12 demerit points

RTD headquarters in a statement today said the results of a check in the JPJ mySIKAP system database found that the record of offences with 12 demerit points under the Demerit Points System For Traffic Offences (Kejara) could affect the suspension or revocation of a driving licence. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA KANGSAR, May 13 — The trailer driver who was arrested in connection with a fiery accident killing five students on the North-South Expressway northbound at midnight on Wednesday has nine offences in Road Transport Department (RTD) records with eight “settled” and another still active.

RTD headquarters in a statement today said the results of a check in the JPJ mySIKAP system database found that the record of offences with 12 demerit points under the Demerit Points System For Traffic Offences (Kejara) could affect the suspension or revocation of a driving licence.

“Investigation under the audit of the Occupational Safety and Health Industry Code of Practice for Road Transport Activities 2010 (ICOP) together with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) are being implemented to determine the form of legal action that can be taken.

“If the result of an investigation from ICOP finds that a driver and operator has failed to comply with the conditions and service permits by APAD and JPJ, the Operator’s Permit and Licence can be suspended or revoked based on the provisions under the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

“Meanwhile, action to suspend the driving licence can be taken by RTD based on the provisions of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) if the driver is charged in court (and found guilty),” the statement said.

According to the statement, police investigation will also determine the charge under Section 41 (1) of Act 333 on the driver for court punishment and the driver will be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period determined by the court.

The statement also said RTD viewed the incident seriously and would not compromise on any non-compliance by commercial vehicle operators.

“All company operators, drivers and owners of commercial vehicles are advised to comply with all road rules and regulations for road safety while creating a safe road ecosystem in this country,” the statement said.

Police remanded the 28-year-old trailer driver for four days starting yesterday for an investigation into the fatal accident at KM245.2 of the North-South Expressway northbound which killed five Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) students — who were also housemates — after their car caught fire in the collision.

They were Muhammad Nasrun Aidol Munir Akbar, 22, who was driving the car, Ahmad Naim Najmi Ahmad Hafizan, 21, front passenger, and (three rear passengers) Muhammad Nabil Haikal Muhammad Fariz, 19, Ahmad Akmal Ahmad Mokhlis, 20 and Iqbal Hasnun Halimi, 23.

Preliminary police investigations found that the collision occurred when a trailer carrying a load of mosaic tiles was heading north in the right lane as the left lane from KM 246-to-244.4 was closed for road maintenance.

At the same time, the students in a Honda City were behind the trailer while another trailer carrying iron railings in the same direction behind the car could not brake in time and crashed into the back of the car.

The trailer then propelled the car forward until it crashed into the back of the mosaic-loaded trailer (before the car burst into flames). — Bernama