Najib: Malaysians would be better off now if GST was still in force

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during the Debate Perdana at Matic, Kuala Lumpur, May 12, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Malaysians would be better off now if the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was still around, said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He claimed GST would have given Malaysia an additional income of RM30 billion, which would have then been used as aid for the people during these trying times.

“We collect GST when times are good, and when times are tough, we use the money to help people who are in need.

“For me, we would be better off now if GST were still around,” he said during tonight’s “Debate Perdana” with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The unpopular GST policy was announced in 2016 by Najib’s administration and was used as a rallying point by the Opposition during campaigning for the 2018 general election.

It was discontinued once the Pakatan Harapan administration came to power and replaced with the lower percentage Sales and Services Tax (SST).