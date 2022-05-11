Over 5,000 affordable housing units to be built in state this year, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (centre) said the houses would be sold at between RM40,000 and RM150,000 per unit. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 11 — Over 5,000 affordable housing units will be built in Johor for the (B40) low-income group starting this year, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The houses would be sold at between RM40,000 and RM150,000 per unit, he said in a post on his official Facebook.

“The state government is committed to ensuring that at least 5,033 affordable housing units would be completed by this year and the following year.

“The houses on offer must really be affordable and priced between RM40,000 to RM150,000,” he said.

Onn Hafiz said the state government was also fine tuning its affordable housing plan for the middle-income group (M40).

He said a more comprehensive plan and policy would be presented to the people of Johor soon to enable them to have their own homes. — Bernama