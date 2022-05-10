Report: Immigration Dept extends office hours as border reopening drives passport demand

Malaysians renew or apply for their new passports at the Immigration Department at UTC Komtar March 10, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The Immigration Department said it would extend the working hours of its offices in most states to cope with the surge in demand for passports that followed the reopening of international borders, The Star reported today.

Immigration counters in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Negri Sembilan and Melaka will open until 10pm from Monday to Friday. For the northern and east coast states, the operating hours will be extended until 6pm from 4.30pm previously.

All counters will also be open on Saturday between 8am to 12.30pm until further notice.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud was quoted as saying that the high traffic at passport renewal counters that began in March could drag on for another three more months.

Khairul admitted that his department is facing “difficulties” coping with the piling applications, The Star reported.

“The online appointment system will cease from Wednesday and appointments after the date can no longer be used,” he was quoted as saying.

All applications for renewal will now have to be made online, the Immigration D-G announced.

The Immigration Department said it has been inundated with a drastic rise in passport renewal applications that has caused long queues at its offices throughout the country.

Applicants have complained that the lines to get to the counters can sometimes last hours.