MetMalaysia: South-west monsoon to begin this Saturday

Low clouds are see enveloping Kuala Lumpur following continuous rain in Bukit Tunku February 25, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The South-west Monsoon is expected to begin this Saturday and continue until mid-September this year.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said during this period, the winds would blow consistently from the South-west with lower air humidity and stable atmospheric conditions.

“This results in a lack of rain cloud formation and causes most places across the country to experience more number of days without rain than other seasons, as well as produce low rainfall distribution,” he said in a statement today.

He said heavy rain with strong winds and lightning, due to the squall line phenomenon, could still occur on the west coast of the peninsula and west Sabah in the early morning and could last up to several hours.

During this period, the haze phenomenon can also occur if open burning is not controlled, especially during August to October.

He advised the public to use water prudently during this period.

He advised the public to use water prudently during this period.